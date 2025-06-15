Image Credit : Getty

Angel Reese has inked deals with major brands such as Reebok, Hershey’s (Reese’s), PlayStation, Amazon, Raising Cane’s, Goldman Sachs, and Topps. Her partnership with Reese’s was inspired by her fans dubbing themselves "Reese’s Pieces."

Reebok became a standout choice for Reese, where she is the first major women’s basketball face after legends like Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson joined the brand.