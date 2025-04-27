Image Credit : Getty

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli will walk out onto the field in front of his home crowd when the side takes on Delhi Capitals the IPL 2025 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, April 27.

Kohli will not only play in front of his home crowd in Delhi but also in front of the pavilion named after him at the stadium, a poignant reminder of the city where he began his cricketing journey and where a major opportunity was missed by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) back in 2008. As the IPL has turned 18, Kohli remains the only to have represented one team in the history of Indian Premier League. Had Delhi Daredevils signed Kohli back in 2008, they would have been the franchise to boast a player who never changed teams.

How a blunder by Delhi Daredevils became a gain for Royal Challengers Bangalore?