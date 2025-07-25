Image Credit : Getty

Seth Rollins may be on the sidelines with a knee injury, but his faction isn’t slowing down. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have been picking up where The Visionary left off, targeting stars like CM Punk and Jey Uso. With Roman Reigns and Mr. Yeet stepping up for SummerSlam, Rollins might just return for revenge at the biggest party of the summer.

If that happens, LA Knight could be brought in to even the odds. Aligning with Reigns and Jey would not only give Knight a major storyline boost, but also let him settle unfinished business with Rollins and his men. The story practically writes itself, especially if Rollins uses his injury as a ploy to surprise fans at SummerSlam.

Knight’s addition to the feud would elevate him without needing a title and keep him in the conversation until WWE figures out a bigger role.