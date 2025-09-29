Image Credit : Getty

The Long-Awaited Feud with CM Punk

Fans got a snippet of what a Reigns vs. Punk rivalry could look like when both featured in the WrestleMania 41 main event alongside Seth Rollins. But despite their tense history - both on-screen and off - WWE has never delivered the one-on-one feud between them.

Reigns could mock Punk by pointing out that he eclipsed him, becoming the bigger star while Punk left WWE years behind. Punk, in turn, could counter that his lessons prepared Roman for the ruthless environment of WWE in the first place.

It wouldn’t need to be a traditional babyface-heel dynamic. Both men could stay in their current roles, letting the fans organically choose sides. The real-life friction layered with their legacies would create instant electricity. And if given the freedom to wrestle without mountains of interference and overbooking, the matches themselves could be classics.

A Reigns–Punk program could also connect neatly back into WWE’s longer-term plans: Seth Rollins lurking in the shadows as his two greatest rivals tear each other down, softening each other up for his eventual advantage.

It’s been more than a decade since the two crossed paths in a throwaway Raw match in January 2014. Finally showcasing them in a fully fleshed-out rivalry feels overdue - and massively intriguing.