Image Credit : Getty

Cody Rhodes, after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam, took a month off to film Street Fighter before returning on SmackDown to set up his Wrestlepalooza match with Drew McIntyre.

Given that Rhodes’ absence was brief, it’s possible WWE could be planning a similar quick turnaround for Reigns. With WarGames season approaching, Wrestlepalooza would be the perfect moment to reinsert him into the Bloodline storyline.