Virat Kohli Vs Sachin Tendulkar: Who hit more number 6s in test cricket? Check here
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are two of Indian cricket's biggest icons. While the Master Blaster retired from all formats in 2013, the modern master has also bid farewell to Test cricket
| Published : May 12 2025, 05:13 PM
1 Min read
Virat Kohli's retirement from Tests
King Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. On Monday, he shared this information through his official Instagram account, marking the end of his illustrious 14-year career.
Equals Sachin Tendulkar
Modern master Virat Kohli has always been compared to master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Both have made significant contributions to Indian cricket.
Virat's Test record
Virat Kohli played 123 Test matches, scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. His highest score is 254*. He hit 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries.
Sachin's Test record
Sachin Tendulkar played 200 Tests, scoring 15921 runs at 53.78. He scored 51 centuries and 68 fifties, with a high score of 248.
Virat Kohli's sixes in Tests
Virat Kohli hit 30 sixes in his 14-year Test career, along with 1027 fours. He preferred running between the wickets.
Sachin Tendulkar's sixes in Tests
Sachin Tendulkar hit 69 sixes in Test cricket. Kohli trails behind Tendulkar in terms of sixes.
Retirement age of both
Kohli retired from Tests at 36, while Tendulkar retired at 40, during his 200th Test against West Indies on November 16, 2013.
