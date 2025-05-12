Sachin Tendulkar shared a touching tribute to Virat Kohli upon his retirement from Test cricket, recalling a heartfelt gesture from Kohli during his own farewell match and praised Kohli's incredible career in red-ball cricket.

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar penned a heartfelt note for Virat Kohli, who decided to call it quits from Test cricket on Monday, May 12. Kohli decided to pull the curtains on his illustrious Test career after playing for 14 years in the format. The veteran Indian batter already communicated his willingness to retire from the longest format of the game ahead of the England tour.

Virat Kohli’s retirement decision came just a few days after his teammate Rohit Sharma announced he would quit from red-ball cricket before the five-match Test series against England, which is slated to take place on June 20. Kohli and Rohit made their last appearances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The duo was one of the cornerstones of India’s batting line-up for over a decade, leading the team through a golden era of Test cricket with their leadership.

Virat Kohli’s last appearance came in the Sydney Test, where he scored 17 and 6 in both innings. Kohli had a moderate outing with the bat in the Test series against Australia, scoring just 190 runs, including a century, at an average of 23.75 in nine innings.

Sachin Tendulkar recalls Virat Kohli’s gesture

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sachin Tendulkar paid his tribute to Virat Kohli for his contribution to Test cricket while recalling a thoughtful gesture by the latter after the batting legend’s farewell match in Mumbai.

“As you retire from Tests, I’m reminded of your thoughtful gesture 12 years ago, during my last Test. You offered to gift me a thread from your late father.” Tendulkar wrote.

“It was something too personal for me to accept, but the gesture was heartwarming and has stayed with me ever since. While I may not have a thread to offer in return, please know that you carry my deepest admiration and very best wishes.” he added.

Virat Kohli was one of those players who were part of the Indian team when Sachin Tendulkar made his final international appearance in his 200th Test match against West Indies at the latter’s home ground, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kohli and Tendulkar played for India from 2008 until the latter’s retirement from his illustrious career in 2013.

Tendulkar lauds Kohli’s contribution to Indian Test cricket

Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on Virat Kohli’s ‘incredible’ Test cricket and his contribution to the format while inspiring the young generation of cricketers to pick up the sport.

“Your true legacy, Virat, lies in inspiring countless young cricketers to pick up the sport.” the former India captain added.

“What an incredible Test career you have had! You have given Indian cricket so much more than just runs – you have given it a new generation of passionate fans and players.

“Congratulations on a very special Test career,” he concluded.

Virat Kohli made his Test debut for India against West Indies in 2011 and went on to establish himself as one of the greatest batters for India in the longest format of the game. Kohli is the fourth leading run-getter for India in red-ball cricket, amassing 9230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, at an average of 46.85 in 123 matches.

Virat Kohli had led Team India in Tests from 2011 until relinquishing his captaincy duties after Test series defeat against South Africa in 2022. Kohli is the most successful Indian captain with 40 wins in 68 and has a win percentage of 58.82.