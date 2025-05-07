Image Credit : Getty

A promising future

Despite the disappointment, Barcelona's Champions League campaign has been a resounding success. Reaching the semi-finals was an unexpected achievement, and the team's bravery and determination have earned them widespread admiration.

As Inigo Martinez stated, "Where others see the end, we see the beginning of the comeback." With a young and talented squad, Barcelona is poised for a bright future. The experience gained this season will be invaluable in their pursuit of European glory.