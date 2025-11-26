South Africa beat India 2-0 in the Test series, their first series win in India since 2000. The Proteas won the final Test by 408 runs, with Simon Harmer winning Player of the Series. It marks India's largest-ever Test defeat by runs.

Reigning World Test Champions South Africa continue to make inroads in Asia with third successive undefeated outing after defeating the Indian team 2-0 in India. This series win marks South Africa's second series win in Asia in two years. Their Bangladesh series win last year was their first series win in Asia since 2014, followed by a 1-1 draw against Pakistan earlier this year.

Proteas Seal Dominant Series Win

Simon Harmer's six-wicket haul, Senuran Muthuswamy's maiden Test century, Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen's brilliant outing have ensured South Africa's massive 408-run win over India in the second and final Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

After thrashing Team India at home, the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa whitewashed the Asian Giants 2-0 in the two-match Test series. Earlier, the Proteas outclassed the Indian side in the opening Test by 30 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

South Africa's Marco Jansen was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance, whereas Simon Harmer took the Player of the Series award.

A Historic Victory

This is also South Africa's first Test series win in India since 2000. The last time the Proteas won a Test series in India was under the leadership of Hansie Cronje, who won the series 2-0. Temba Bavuma became the latest skipper to join the list.

This is also South Africa's second-biggest victory margin by runs after 492 against Australia in Johannesburg, 2018.

India's Home Fortress Breached

This is India's second whitewash at home under the head coach Gautam Gambhir. 0-3 to NZ last year and 0-2 vs SA now - two home Test series defeats for India in two years, under Gambhir.

India had lost only two home series post the 0-2 drubbing by SA in 2000, until the NZ series last year: vs Australia (2004) and vs England (2012). The last time India lost two Test series at home across two consecutive years was over four decades ago: vs West Indies (1983) and vs England (1984/85).

After losing by 408 runs, this is also the Indian cricket team's biggest defeat in the Test format. Previously, the largest margin of defeat in Tests for India was 342 runs against Australia in 2004.