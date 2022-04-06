Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Champions League: Guardiola urges Man City players to keep emotions in check following Grealish incident

    First Published Apr 6, 2022, 1:43 PM IST

    Manchester City edged past Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola wants his players to control their emotions.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Erik ten Hag also spoke about Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's influence on his own coaching style. "I like how Guardiola brings his style to the team. His teams are always offensively aligned - with adventure and freedom for the players. He doesn't just focus on winning. He wants to play attractive football," the Dutchman said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Atletico regularly targeted Grealish, while Angel Correa was booked for kicking the ball towards the former while he lay on the ground. Guardiola was seen running at Correa and screaming at him, "You are mad". While a similar vigour could be expected during the return leg next week at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Guardiola has warned his side.

    ALSO READ: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - JURGEN KLOPP ISSUES LIVERPOOL WARNING DESPITE WIN OVER BENFICA

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We have to control our emotions and do what we have to do. There will be a referee there. Atletico has known the knockout stages many times, and it will be a good test for us with our maturity. The referee is there. I am not usually the one that handles it. Jack reacted well and stayed focused on what we needed to do," said Guardiola after the match.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We played an extraordinary opponent. The stats speak for themselves. They are very dynamic. We want to go through with the tools at our disposal. We defended well, a massive collective effort. We could've attacked a bit better on the counter-attack. Let's see if we can have the ball more and create more difficulty for our opponents, but that comes with being calm and having a collective defensive effort. I've been shown how to compete until the end in any way you can," Guardiola added.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When its football, Lionel Messi shows no mercy even while playing with his sons; watch - gps

    When its football, Lionel Messi shows no mercy even while playing with his sons; watch

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis all praise for Shahbaz Ahmed post RCB win over RR-ayh

    IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis all praise for Shahbaz Ahmed post RCB win over RR

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 KKR vs MI kolkata-mumbai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Match Prediction: Can Kolkata pile more misery over winless Mumbai?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs RCB: Shahbaz Ahmed-Dinesh Karthik show hands Rajasthan Royals first defeat; netizens hail Royal Challengers Bangalore-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs RCB: Shahbaz-Karthik show hands Rajasthan first defeat; netizens hail Bangalore

    IPL 2022: Dhoni's key lesson to 1st call from Akash Ambani - MI's Ishan Kishan shares journey so far snt

    IPL 2022: Dhoni's key lesson to 1st call from Akash Ambani - MI's Ishan Kishan shares journey so far

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt beau Ranbir Kapoor once dated Vidyut Jammwal's fiance RBA

    Alia Bhatt's beau Ranbir Kapoor once dated Vidyut Jammwal's fiance

    Corruption case: Anil Deshmukh taken into CBI custody from Mumbai jail-dnm

    Corruption case: Anil Deshmukh taken into CBI custody from Mumbai jail

    Infosys HCL Wipro TCS more Top 2022 companies in India by LinkedIn gcw

    Infosys, HCL, Wipro, TCS, more: Top 2022 companies in India by LinkedIn

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp issues Liverpool warning despite win over Benfica-ayh

    Champions League: Jurgen Klopp issues Liverpool warning despite win over Benfica

    When its football, Lionel Messi shows no mercy even while playing with his sons; watch - gps

    When its football, Lionel Messi shows no mercy even while playing with his sons; watch

    Recent Videos

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon