Champions League: Guardiola urges Man City players to keep emotions in check following Grealish incident

Manchester City edged past Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola wants his players to control their emotions.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Erik ten Hag also spoke about Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's influence on his own coaching style. "I like how Guardiola brings his style to the team. His teams are always offensively aligned - with adventure and freedom for the players. He doesn't just focus on winning. He wants to play attractive football," the Dutchman said.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Atletico regularly targeted Grealish, while Angel Correa was booked for kicking the ball towards the former while he lay on the ground. Guardiola was seen running at Correa and screaming at him, "You are mad". While a similar vigour could be expected during the return leg next week at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Guardiola has warned his side. ALSO READ: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - JURGEN KLOPP ISSUES LIVERPOOL WARNING DESPITE WIN OVER BENFICA

Image Credit: Getty Images

"We have to control our emotions and do what we have to do. There will be a referee there. Atletico has known the knockout stages many times, and it will be a good test for us with our maturity. The referee is there. I am not usually the one that handles it. Jack reacted well and stayed focused on what we needed to do," said Guardiola after the match.

Image Credit: Getty Images