UCL: Guardiola not worried about City's prospects of facing English side in quarters

Manchester City eased past Sporting Lisbon in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 pre-quarters. Pep Guardiola is prepared to take on an English side in the quarters.

Reigning English champion Manchester City hosted Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League (UCL) pre-quarters at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Although it was a goalless draw, the hosts had got the job done in the first leg in Lisbon, thus walking away with a 5-0 win. Meanwhile, City head coach Pep Guardiola has stated that his side is prepared to take on any side, including an English team, in the quarters.

Following the progress, Guardiola commented that he was highly pleased with the performance of City and that it deserved to make it to the quarters. He was not concerned by the draw, while he credited his side for being clinical in the first half and creating many chances, besides being aggressive throughout. However, he said that his team was not under the pressure of facing an English side in the quarters, despite being knocked out by them in the last few years. ALSO READ: PSG DIRECTOR LEONARDO GIVES VERDICT ON POCHETTINO'S FUTURE FOLLOWING UCL OUSTER

"It is difficult for us but for them too. We are in the last eight best teams in Europe, and we will prepare well, and next Friday we are going to see the draw, and we are going to prepare. It is an honour to be there. Some important teams are already out. We will see next week what happens," Guardiola remarked after the game.