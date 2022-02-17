  • Facebook
    Champions League 2021-22: Liverpool suffers injury scare as Diogo Jota hurts ankle ligament

    First Published Feb 17, 2022, 11:26 AM IST
    On Wednesday, Liverpool faced off against Inter Milan in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 pre-quarters first leg. Liverpool won 2-0. However, Diogo Jota suffered an ankle ligament injury.

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: Liverpool suffers injury scare as Diogo Jota hurts ankle ligament-ayh

    English giants Liverpool was up against Italian champion Inter Milan in the opening leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League pre-quarters. Played at the San Siro in Milan, visitors raced through a 2-0 win, virtually sealing its place in the quarters. However, it suffered an injury scare, with Diogo Jota hurting his ankle ligament.

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: Liverpool suffers injury scare as Diogo Jota hurts ankle ligament-ayh

    Jota was doing great until the first half until he hurt his ankle ligament and had to be subbed off to be replaced by Robert Firmino. However, the latter scored a goal, aided by Mohamed Salah, as Liverpool has its one feet on the doors of quarters. The second leg will be played at Anfield on March 9.

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: Liverpool suffers injury scare as Diogo Jota hurts ankle ligament-ayh

    Commenting on Jota’s injury, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport, “I am happy with everything apart from Diogo Jota going off because of something around the ankle ligament. He could play on, so maybe, that is a good sign. The ankle was swollen at the break, so we had to change.”

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: Liverpool suffers injury scare as Diogo Jota hurts ankle ligament-ayh

    The extent of Jota’s injury is yet to be determined, and how long will he remain out of action. Nonetheless, his absence would hardly affect Liverpool’s upcoming couple of games in the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22. It takes on 17th-placed Norwich City at Anfield on Saturday, followed by 15th-placed Leeds United at home on Thursday before taking on Chelsea in the League Cup 2021-22 final on February 27.

