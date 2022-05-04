Champions League: LA Lakers' LeBron James elated after Liverpool reaches 3rd final in 5 years

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liverpool recovered from 2-0 down to win at Villarreal in their Champions League semi-final second leg and progress 5-2 on aggregate, reaching a third final in five years.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Liverpool recovered from 2-0 down to win at Villarreal in their Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday and progress 5-2 on aggregate, reaching a third final in five years. And NBA legend and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, a massive fan of the Reds, was quick to react on Twitter after seeing Liverpool book their berth in the May 28 Paris final.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    First-half goals from Boulaye Dia and former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin sent the Yellow Submarine into a shock 2-0 lead at the Estadio de la Cerámica Stadium.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, second-half goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane ensured the Reds would book their place in the Paris showpiece, where they will take on either Manchester City or Real Madrid.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Liverpool fan and basketball superstar LeBron James expressed delight following the full-time whistle. "PARIS HERE WE COME!!!!!!!" posted the LA Lakers legend on Twitter. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Reds legend Jamie Carragher soon reacted to the NBA star's tweet and invited him to travel to the French capital. "LeBron. If you want to come to Paris, you can join us and the CBS team and you can be my guest. I'm pitchside, and I want you next to us in Paris. Give us the support we need to win that seventh European Cup. Come and join us, big man," Carragher said on CBS Sports.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold said he was pleased with the way his team recovered from the initial scare and said they are looking forward to watch Manchester City take on Real Madrid on Wednesday without any pressure.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "It’s nice to get the job done on a Tuesday, we can watch the game tomorrow knowing we’ll be in the final and playing one of them. I’m sure it’ll be a good game, I think if it goes anything like last week we’re in for another amazing game so, either opponent deserves to get to the final so it’s exciting to see who we’ll get," Arnold told BT Sport.

