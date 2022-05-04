Champions League: LA Lakers' LeBron James elated after Liverpool reaches 3rd final in 5 years

Liverpool recovered from 2-0 down to win at Villarreal in their Champions League semi-final second leg and progress 5-2 on aggregate, reaching a third final in five years.

Liverpool recovered from 2-0 down to win at Villarreal in their Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday and progress 5-2 on aggregate, reaching a third final in five years. And NBA legend and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, a massive fan of the Reds, was quick to react on Twitter after seeing Liverpool book their berth in the May 28 Paris final.

First-half goals from Boulaye Dia and former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin sent the Yellow Submarine into a shock 2-0 lead at the Estadio de la Cerámica Stadium.

However, second-half goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane ensured the Reds would book their place in the Paris showpiece, where they will take on either Manchester City or Real Madrid.

Liverpool fan and basketball superstar LeBron James expressed delight following the full-time whistle. "PARIS HERE WE COME!!!!!!!" posted the LA Lakers legend on Twitter.

Reds legend Jamie Carragher soon reacted to the NBA star's tweet and invited him to travel to the French capital. "LeBron. If you want to come to Paris, you can join us and the CBS team and you can be my guest. I'm pitchside, and I want you next to us in Paris. Give us the support we need to win that seventh European Cup. Come and join us, big man," Carragher said on CBS Sports.

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold said he was pleased with the way his team recovered from the initial scare and said they are looking forward to watch Manchester City take on Real Madrid on Wednesday without any pressure.

