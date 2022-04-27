Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Champions League: Jurgen Klopp asserts Liverpool will not underestimate Villareal

    First Published Apr 27, 2022, 4:26 PM IST

    Liverpool will host Villareal in the first leg of the UCL 2021-22 semis on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has asserted that The Reds will not take the Yellow Submarine lightly.

    The stage is set for another mesmerising clash as English giants Liverpool host Spanish side Villareal in the opening leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League (UCL) semis at the Anfield in Liverpool on Wednesday. While The Reds have been in a colossal form of late, the Yellow Submarine has been heavily unpredictable, outclassing some top sides en route. Meanwhile, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has asserted that Villareal will not be underestimated.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Liverpool has had a great UCL season so far, having lost just one of the ten matches in the tournament this season, including a draw. As for Villareal, in the ten, it has drawn three and won five, while it defeated top sides like Manchester United, Juventus and Bayern Munich in the process. The Unai Emery boys are playing the UCL semis for the first time in 16 years.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Klopp framed, "There might have been a slight advantage [for Villarreal] where Juve or Bayern might have underestimated them, but that won't happen with us. They want to be part of the final, but it's of the same importance. It's special. It's crazy - a massive game. So many coaches and players work their socks off their whole lives and don't get close to this. We have to cherish it and enjoy it."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We have properly analysed Villarreal. I have proper respect for Unai and them. I watched them properly, and wow! Impressive. He [Emery] is a detail-obsessed manager. Different ways to press and react to different results," added Klopp, besides expressing that striker Roberto Firmino was not in line to feature as he recovers from a foot injury.

    Liverpool has a chance to script the quadrable this term. While Klopp has already led the side to the League Cup success, it is second in the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 table, a point behind leader and defending champion Manchester City. Besides, it will also face Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, drawing inspiration from the 2018-19 UCL semis, when Liverpool defeated Barcelona, Klopp gauged, "We need a similar atmosphere and a big performance. I need to be on top of my game, and so do the boys. That is fine. If a semifinal in this competition were easy, something would be wrong. I can't wait for it, to be honest."

