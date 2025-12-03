Image Credit : Getty

Former India and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has often been hailed as one of the greatest cricketing minds of his generation. As the India captain, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter has led the national side to numerous victories, including winning the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy, cementing his legacy both on and off the field.

In IPL, Dhoni is one of the most successful captains as led Chennai Super Kings to five titles, which is a joint record for the most triumphs, alongside Mumbai Indians, in the history of the league. On the field, MS Dhoni is often known for his calm demeanour, tactical acumen, and sharp finishing abilities, which were evident throughout his career. Even under pressure, the legendary captain remained composed, making calculated decisions that often turned matches in India’s and CSK’s favour.

While off the field, MS Dhoni has been building his own empire, investing his diverse businesses ranging from sports, technology, food and beverage, fintech, and real estate, making his fortune grow steadily while establishing himself as a savvy entrepreneur beyond cricket.

Let’s take a look at how Dhoni is building an investment portfolio, turning his off-field success into a thriving business empire.