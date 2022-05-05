Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UCL: "History keeps us going" - Ancelotti on Madrid defeating City to enter final

    First Published May 5, 2022, 2:22 PM IST

    Real Madrid overcame Manchester City to enter the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final. Meanwhile, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has hailed the club's rich history as its inspiration.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Spanish champion Real Madrid is on the cusp of creating history again, entering its 17th 2021-22 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final. It defeated English champion Manchester City 6-5 in aggregate after a 3-1 win in the second leg of the semis at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti was all-praise for Los Balncos's rich history.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As for the game, leading 4-2 in the opening leg, City extended it with the first strike in the second leg, thanks to Riyad Mahrez in the 73rd. However, Madrid turned things around instantly, with Rodrygo striking in the 90th minute, followed by his brace during the added time to lock it 5-5 and enter extra time. In the ET, Karim Benzema's penalty in the 95th minute turned out to be the winner for Los Blancos.

    ALSO READ: 'It can't be!' - Here's how Messi reacted to Real Madrid's Champions League comeback

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Speaking after the victory, Ancelotti told BT Sport, "I cannot say we are used to living this kind of life, but what happened tonight happened against Chelsea and also against PSG. If you have to say why, it is the history of this club that helps us to keep going when it seems that we are gone."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "The game was close to finished and we managed to find the last energy we had. I am happy to be there in the final, in Paris against another great rival. We are used to it. It will be a fantastic game for football," concluded Ancelotti. Madrid will now be chasing its record-extending 14th title, against former six-time champion Liverpool on May 29 at the Stade de France in Paris.

