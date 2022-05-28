Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Champions League Final: Jurgen Klopp keeps Real Madrid ahead of Liverpool, here's why

    First Published May 28, 2022, 6:04 PM IST

    Despite his team being the favourites according to many, Jurgen Klopp has called Real Madrid the favourites for the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    With Real Madrid's history and how it has scripted comebacks, Jurgen Klopp feels that Los Blancos is the favourite to win the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final. Both sides have been consistent throughout the tournament. Although Madrid was initially not the favourite, given its turbulent season in the La Liga 2021-22, it has presented a completely different side of itself in the UCL. Moreover, snatching a win from the jaws of defeat has defined Carlo Ancelotti's men this season. While The Reds have been far more consistent that Madrid, why is Jurgen Klopp keeping his opponents ahead of his side? Is he playing mind games?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Speaking ahead of the clash during the pre-match press conference, Klopp stated, "If you look at the history of the club, the experience of the other team, and the way Real Madrid celebrated comebacks, then I would say from my point of view that Real Madrid is the favourite."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Klopp went on to say that he wants his Liverpool team to be "on the same level" as its competitors. "I want us to be on the same level and think we are at the same level. I want us to be ourselves in this game completely. If we are on the top of our game, we are difficult to play, tough to play. That is my only concern that we are ourselves and be confident. But, of course, the confidence level of the Madrid players is incredibly high," he added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Real Madrid got to the champions league final after completing comebacks in three straight two-legged ties. Against Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Madrid found itself 2-0 down on aggregate at the halfway mark of the second leg. However, a Karim Benzema hat-trick ensured a quarterfinal berth for the Los Blancos. Madrid was ahead of Chelsea in the quarterfinal for most of the two legs. However, a Timo Werner goal in the 75th minute of the second leg gave Chelsea a 4-3 aggregate lead before a Rodygo goal a few minutes later. An extra-time winner from Benzema gave Madrid the win. The semi-final against Manchester City saw one of the most unlikely comebacks of all time as Madrid, who were down 2-0 aggregate after 179 minutes of football. It managed to score a couple of goals in three minutes before a Benzema penalty at the extra time to seal the final berth.

     

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Liverpool had a less dramatic road to the final, although there were bumps on the way. Liverpool dispatched Inter Milan with ease in the away leg with a 2-0 win. However, the tie was far from over as Inter took the lead at Anfield. A red card for InterAn inter red-card and a compact play from Liverpool meant that's where the scoring stopped. The quarterfinal was a less stressful experience for Liverpool fans as they led the tie for 163 of the total minutes. The final aggregate score was 6-4 though there wasn't much doubt about this tie after the few minutes of the 1st leg. The semi-final vs Villareal was closer than what the scoreline will show. It took Liverpool more than 50 minutes to break down Villareal at home. Thankfully, it managed to do this twice in three minutes. The second leg saw Villareal tie the score on aggregate at half-time of the second leg. Some errors from Villareal (including goalkeeping errors and a red card) combined with clinical play from Liverpool saw The Reds score three goals in the second half and seal their spot in the UCL final, which takes place on Saturday at 12:30 AM IST.

