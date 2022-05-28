Champions League Final: Jurgen Klopp keeps Real Madrid ahead of Liverpool, here's why

Despite his team being the favourites according to many, Jurgen Klopp has called Real Madrid the favourites for the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final.

Image Credit: Getty Images

With Real Madrid's history and how it has scripted comebacks, Jurgen Klopp feels that Los Blancos is the favourite to win the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final. Both sides have been consistent throughout the tournament. Although Madrid was initially not the favourite, given its turbulent season in the La Liga 2021-22, it has presented a completely different side of itself in the UCL. Moreover, snatching a win from the jaws of defeat has defined Carlo Ancelotti's men this season. While The Reds have been far more consistent that Madrid, why is Jurgen Klopp keeping his opponents ahead of his side? Is he playing mind games?

Speaking ahead of the clash during the pre-match press conference, Klopp stated, "If you look at the history of the club, the experience of the other team, and the way Real Madrid celebrated comebacks, then I would say from my point of view that Real Madrid is the favourite."

Klopp went on to say that he wants his Liverpool team to be "on the same level" as its competitors. "I want us to be on the same level and think we are at the same level. I want us to be ourselves in this game completely. If we are on the top of our game, we are difficult to play, tough to play. That is my only concern that we are ourselves and be confident. But, of course, the confidence level of the Madrid players is incredibly high," he added.

Real Madrid got to the champions league final after completing comebacks in three straight two-legged ties. Against Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Madrid found itself 2-0 down on aggregate at the halfway mark of the second leg. However, a Karim Benzema hat-trick ensured a quarterfinal berth for the Los Blancos. Madrid was ahead of Chelsea in the quarterfinal for most of the two legs. However, a Timo Werner goal in the 75th minute of the second leg gave Chelsea a 4-3 aggregate lead before a Rodygo goal a few minutes later. An extra-time winner from Benzema gave Madrid the win. The semi-final against Manchester City saw one of the most unlikely comebacks of all time as Madrid, who were down 2-0 aggregate after 179 minutes of football. It managed to score a couple of goals in three minutes before a Benzema penalty at the extra time to seal the final berth.

