Principal’s Warning: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi Skipped 10th Grade Exams? What Happened NEXT?
Samastipur (Bihar): India's Under-19 World Cup hero Vaibhav Suryavanshi is reportedly set to skip his 10th-grade exams. For those curious about why, here are the interesting details.
Vaibhav skips the exam at the last minute!
Reports initially said young cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi would take his 10th-grade exams. Now, it's said he will skip them due to his training and match schedule.
10th class exams were scheduled from February 17
Vaibhav was set to take his exams from Feb 17 to March 11. He received his admit card and center details, but the left-handed batter has now decided to skip the exams.
Vaibhav had received his hall ticket
Modesty School's Director said Vaibhav filled his exam form and received his admit card. His exam center was set at Podar International School.
The principal had warned Vaibhav
Neel Kishore, principal of Podar International School in Bihar, gave a stern warning, stating that the cricketer Vaibhav would not receive any special VIP treatment.
Vaibhav is busy with cricket
But Vaibhav has been busy with cricket for some time. So, he hasn't been able to focus much on his studies. That's why it's said he has decided to skip the exam.
Under-19 World Cup hero Vaibhav
Vaibhav was key to India's U-19 World Cup win, scoring 439 runs to be Player of the Series. He is also set to play for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL.
