Image Credit : Getty

Arsenal may have reached a payment agreement with Real Sociedad for Martin Zubimendi, but that doesn’t mean the deal is done. The midfielder hasn’t signed, and his recent comments suggest the situation is far from resolved. When asked about his future, Zubimendi admitted he still doesn’t know what will happen, saying it could be a "long summer."

His focus is currently on national team duties, and he isn’t prioritising transfer talks. This echoes what happened earlier in the window, when Liverpool were confident of signing him, only for the Spain international to opt to stay in San Sebastian. Arsenal fans will be hoping history doesn’t repeat itself.