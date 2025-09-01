Transfer Deadline Day: Martinez to Manchester United Back On, Other Deals to Watch
The Premier League's summer transfer window closes tonight, with several high-profile moves hanging in the balance. From goalkeeper shuffles to urgent pleas for Champions League football, the final hours promise a flurry of activity.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
With the Premier League summer transfer window closing at 7pm tonight, the final hours promise significant action, including possible record-breaking deals. Here’s a humanized roundup of the major moves and sagas to watch as the clock ticks down:
Senne Lammens
A transfer tug-of-war is underway for Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens. Manchester United had been leading the chase, but competition from Galatasaray and Aston Villa has thrown his future into doubt. His breakout year with Royal Antwerp has boosted his stock, and he’s available for around €25 million.
Antony
Antony remains part of Manchester United’s so-called ‘bomb squad,’ still searching for a move away after a successful loan with Real Betis. Both club and player want another spell in Spain, but no agreement has been reached despite reports of a £25 million bid. This one could go down to the wire.
Yoane Wissa
Yoane Wissa is making an urgent push to leave Brentford in pursuit of Champions League football. Newcastle have tested Brentford’s resolve with multiple bids, but all have been rejected so far. Over the weekend, Wissa publicly urged Brentford to allow his exit—a decision that might influence Newcastle's wider transfer plans, especially the Alexander Isak saga.
Marc Guehi
Crystal Palace are reluctantly weighing a last-minute sale of Marc Guehi, whose contract ends next summer. Without a new deal, Palace risk losing him for nothing, and Liverpool are deep in talks over a possible move. Guehi’s preference is Anfield, and a deal could still materialize before the deadline.
Nicolas Jackson
The fate of Nicolas Jackson’s proposed loan to Bayern Munich has become uncertain. Chelsea halted the move after Liam Delap suffered an injury over the weekend, but Jackson and his agent remain in Germany, hoping for a late solution so the deal can still go ahead.
Joe Gomez
Joe Gomez could find himself leaving Liverpool to accommodate a new centre-back arrival. Fitness and form issues have limited his impact, and both Crystal Palace and AC Milan are showing interest, with the Italian side reportedly considering a permanent move.
Emiliano Martinez
Manchester United have revived their pursuit of Emiliano Martinez as they search for goalkeeping reinforcements following a shaky start from Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana. Aston Villa are willing to sell for the right price, provided they secure a replacement in time.