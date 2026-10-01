On Wednesday, September 30, 2026, the Indian opener smashed the fastest double century in One Day International (ODI) cricket. Gill hit the milestone against West Indies in Guwahati. He surpassed teammate Ishan Kishan's previous record.

Kishan himself set his benchmark in December 2022. He scored his double century in 126 balls against Bangladesh. Gill's incredible innings now places him at the top of an elite list. Few batters achieve this rare feat.