Playing Career Highlights:

Teams: San Diego Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns

Championships: 1 (1972 with Lakers)

PPG: 7.4 | RPG: 1.6

Riley had a decent playing career, winning a title with the Lakers in 1972, but he made his real mark from the sidelines.

Coaching Career Highlights:

Championships: 5 (4 with Lakers, 1 with Heat)

Wins: 1,210 Coach of the Year: 3 times (1989-90, 1992-93, 1996-97)

He led the “Showtime Lakers” of the 1980s, turning them into one of the most entertaining and dominant teams in NBA history. Later, with Miami, he transformed a tough, grind-it-out team into champions in 2006. He also shaped the Heat's culture that led to the 2012 and 2013 titles, even though he wasn’t coaching by then.