Image Credit : Getty

Lauri Markkanen – Utah Jazz

2025-26 Salary: $46.4 million

Age: 28 Remaining Contract: $195.6 million over 4 years

Markkanen’s value peaked in 2023 when he won Most Improved Player. But with Utah turning to a youth-first rebuild, his hefty contract now looks mismatched with their timeline. Despite still being under 30, his scoring and efficiency took a hit this past season. His long-term deal raises concerns about aging and long-term value. One exec even labeled it the worst contract in the league.