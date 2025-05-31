5 NBA Stars With Negative Trade Value in 2025 — Including a Former MVP
These five NBA stars may have big names, but their contracts and declining value make them nearly impossible to trade. Here's a breakdown of the league's most unmovable deals heading into 2025-26.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Bradley Beal – Phoenix Suns
2025-26 Salary: $53.7 million
Age: 32
Remaining Contract: $110.8 million over 2 years
Key Clause: No-trade clause
Beal is still a skilled scorer, but his influence no longer matches his salary. His no-trade clause gives him full control over his future, making any potential trade extremely difficult. Phoenix’s inability to move him at the last deadline shows how boxed-in they are. Even if the Suns overhaul their roster, they’re stuck unless Beal allows a move, or accepts a buyout.
Paul George – Philadelphia 76ers
2025-26 Salary: $51.7 million
Age: 35
Remaining Contract: $162.4 million over 3 years
Key Clause: $4.9 million trade bonus
After moving to Philly, George couldn’t justify his massive contract with just 41 games played and a steep drop in scoring and efficiency. Unless he returns to form, and stays healthy, the Sixers will struggle to move him. At this price and age, other teams simply won’t bite unless sweeteners are attached.
Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers
2025-26 Salary: $55.2 million
Age: 31
Remaining Contract: $248.1 million over 4 years
Key Concern: Durability
Once the league MVP, now arguably the most untradable star in the NBA. Embiid’s injury history continues to define him, as he’s averaged just 29 games over the last two seasons. While dominant when healthy, his physical unreliability makes it hard for any franchise to justify taking on the four-year, near-quarter-billion-dollar commitment.
Jerami Grant – Portland Trail Blazers
2025-26 Salary: $32 million
Age: 31
Remaining Contract: $102.6 million over 3 years
Grant’s big payday came during a rebuild that was already underway, following Lillard’s departure. Now, his scoring is down, and he's entering the post-prime years of his career. For a team not contending, he’s an awkward fit. And for others, he’s an expensive role player. Unless his numbers bounce back, Portland is stuck, at least until he becomes an expiring deal.
Lauri Markkanen – Utah Jazz
2025-26 Salary: $46.4 million
Age: 28 Remaining Contract: $195.6 million over 4 years
Markkanen’s value peaked in 2023 when he won Most Improved Player. But with Utah turning to a youth-first rebuild, his hefty contract now looks mismatched with their timeline. Despite still being under 30, his scoring and efficiency took a hit this past season. His long-term deal raises concerns about aging and long-term value. One exec even labeled it the worst contract in the league.