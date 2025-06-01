Image Credit : Getty

Year: 1975

Teams Involved: Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers

Trade Details: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar → Lakers | Junior Bridgeman, Dave Meyers, Brian Winters → Bucks

Kareem requested a trade, and the Bucks obliged, but they failed to capitalize on the value of an all-time great. The return? Three serviceable role players who never came close to matching Kareem’s impact. Meanwhile, Abdul-Jabbar became the face of Showtime in L.A., winning five championships with Magic Johnson and earning three MVPs with the Lakers alone. Milwaukee faded into mediocrity until Giannis led them to a title nearly half a century later. Trading away one of the game's greatest for next to nothing?