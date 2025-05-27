Top 5 Goal Scorers of the 2024–25 Premier League Season
Mohamed Salah claimed the 2024–25 Premier League Golden Boot with 29 goals. Here's a look at the top five scorers behind the Liverpool star.
Mohamed Salah – 29 Goals (Liverpool)
Salah dominated this season’s scoring chart with 29 goals, guiding Liverpool to a league title. Whether it was a tight angle or a fast break, the Egyptian forward delivered consistently. His final goal against Crystal Palace sealed the Golden Boot and tied him with Thierry Henry for four all-time wins.
Alexander Isak – 23 Goals (Newcastle United)
Isak stepped up big for Newcastle, finishing second in the scoring race with 23 goals. His sharp movement and clinical finishing made him a standout this season. He played a vital role in Newcastle's offensive push.
Erling Haaland – 22 Goals (Manchester City)
Though he didn’t defend his Golden Boot, Haaland still netted 22 goals for Manchester City. Despite some ups and downs, he remained a dangerous presence in front of goal and a key part of City’s offense.
Bryan Mbeumo – 20 Goals (Brentford)
Bryan Mbeumo shared the fourth spot thanks to his 20-goal season for Brentford. He consistently found the back of the net and was a major contributor in Brentford’s attack.
Chris Wood – 20 Goals (Nottingham Forest)
Wood matched Mbeumo with 20 goals of his own, making him a crucial figure in Forest’s survival and success. His strong finishes and aerial threat proved effective all season.