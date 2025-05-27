English

Football transfer rumours: Cody Gakpo to Joao Pedro - Latest updates

sports May 27 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:Getty
Cody Gakpo

Bayern Munich are eyeing Liverpool's Cody Gakpo as summer signing. While Gakpo is key under Arne Slot, Liverpool may sell if a good offer comes. Bayern prefer Mitoma or Leao first.

Hugo Ekitike

Chelsea are exploring a move for Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike in the summer transfer window. The Bundesliga side want €100m for the 22-goal, 11-assist star this season.

Alexander Garnacho

Man United aim to trim squad, eye exits for Casemiro and Garnacho. Despite Asia tour inclusion, Garnacho's representatives set for talks ahead of the summer window.

Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah will sign as a new Bayern player this week as his contract is approved by lawyers and medicals done. He joins on a 4-year deal until June 2029.

Emanuel Emegha

Chelsea are set to sign a pre-agreement for Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha, 22, with plans to bring him to Stamford Bridge in 2026, according to latest reports.

Joao Pedro

Brighton forward Joao Pedro, 23, is on Chelsea's radar, but Newcastle United have also shown strong interest in signing the Brazilian ahead of the new season.

Gabri Veiga

Al Ahli's goalkeeper Gabri Veiga is close to joining FC Porto for €15m. The 22-year-old could feature in the Club World Cup after a year in the Saudi Pro League.

Joan Garcia

Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia, 24, will meet his agent this week to discuss his future. With a €25m release clause, clubs like Barcelona and Arsenal are keen on signing him.

Ramon Sosa

Palmeiras are monitoring Nottingham Forest striker Ramon Sosa, who has 3 goals in 23 games since his €12m move from Talleres. The 25-year-old's contract runs till June 2029.

