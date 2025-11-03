5 WWE Superstars Who Could Shock Fans By Entering John Cena’s Last Time Is Now Tournament
John Cena’s farewell tournament could feature shocking names. Here are five unexpected superstars who might enter.
Adam Copeland (FKA Edge)
Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, is one of John Cena’s most iconic rivals. Now part of AEW, the Canadian legend has a history of unforgettable battles with The Franchise Player. Since the tournament is expected to include non‑WWE talent, Copeland could return for one last clash. Fans have long wanted to see him face Cena again, and this could be the perfect stage.
Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho has teased a WWE return on multiple occasions despite being signed to AEW. He even appeared in a video package on RAW in 2022 to honor John Cena’s 20‑year milestone. With his legacy tied closely to WWE history, Jericho entering the tournament would be a shocking twist. His involvement would add star power and nostalgia, making him a headline attraction in the competition.
The Rock
The Rock last appeared at Elimination Chamber 2025, where he played a pivotal role in John Cena’s heel turn. While fans expected him to be more involved in the Farewell Tour, he has yet to step into the ring. Given his influence over Cena’s final match booking, The Great One could return to participate in the tournament. A showdown between The Rock and John Cena one last time would electrify the WWE Universe.
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Stone Cold Steve Austin last wrestled at WrestleMania 38, defeating Kevin Owens in a surprise return. With WrestleMania 43 set for Saudi Arabia, rumors of another Austin comeback have been circulating. If The Rattlesnake is preparing for one more run, entering John Cena’s farewell tournament would be a fitting way to reintroduce him. His presence alone would create a historic atmosphere and raise the stakes of the event.
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television since his loss to Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel. Despite their many encounters,John Cena has never managed to defeat the “OTC.” Reigns entering the tournament would not only add credibility but also provide a blockbuster potential final opponent for Cena. His involvement would ensure the tournament delivers on its promise of star‑studded drama.