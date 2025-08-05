Image Credit : Getty

Drew McIntyre has been circling the main event scene but hasn't quite broken through in recent months. With Gunther sidelined, RAW now has a major power vacuum, and McIntyre is the perfect name to fill it. He’s a former WWE Champion with unfinished business, especially on the red brand.

The Ring General’s absence opens the door for the Scottish Warrior to step into the spotlight again. A new arc involving CM Punk and Seth Rollins could not only elevate RAW’s title picture but also give McIntyre the top feud he’s been waiting for. Timing couldn’t be better.