3 WWE Superstars Who Could Replace Gunther On RAW After His Sudden Injury Layoff
With Gunther injured, WWE RAW needs a new top name. Here are three strong contenders for that spot.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Drew McIntyre Is Ready For A Comeback
Drew McIntyre has been circling the main event scene but hasn't quite broken through in recent months. With Gunther sidelined, RAW now has a major power vacuum, and McIntyre is the perfect name to fill it. He’s a former WWE Champion with unfinished business, especially on the red brand.
The Ring General’s absence opens the door for the Scottish Warrior to step into the spotlight again. A new arc involving CM Punk and Seth Rollins could not only elevate RAW’s title picture but also give McIntyre the top feud he’s been waiting for. Timing couldn’t be better.
LA Knight Could Finally Climb The Ladder
LA Knight has been around the top of the mountain for months, but he’s never quite stayed there. After his victory over Seth Rollins at Saturday Night’s Main Event, momentum is building again. Gunther’s injury might be the unexpected twist Knight needed.
The former United States Champion has long teased entering the World Heavyweight Championship race. Without Gunther on RAW, Knight could be the one to slide into top-level feuds, and stay there. It might just be his time to finally go beyond the catchphrases and deliver the title win fans have been waiting for.
Ricky Saints Might Be WWE’s Surprise Pick
Ricky Saints is no stranger to buzz. Ever since his time in AEW and his breakout run as NXT North American Champion, fans have been wondering when he’d jump to the main roster. Gunther’s absence could be WWE’s chance to shake things up, and push a fresh face on RAW.
Saints has the crowd behind him, he has the charisma, and he’s ready. If WWE pulls the trigger now, they’ll have an underdog story fans can get behind. Not only would this launch Saints into a bigger spotlight, but it could also mark the start of something massive for the 35-year-old.