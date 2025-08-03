Image Credit : Getty

WWE portrayed Rollins' Saturday Night’s Main Event injury like it was career-threatening. They took him off TV, had him hobble on crutches, and built up fan speculation. But his sudden return at SummerSlam said it all, he was never truly sidelined.

This return, without any visible issue or protected booking, hinted that the whole injury angle was either precautionary or just used to build suspense heading into the event. It worked, but it also showed Rollins is far from done physically.