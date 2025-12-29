Image Credit : Getty

Bron Breakker has quickly become one of WWE’s most feared competitors. His victory over CM Punk in the Men’s WarGames match last month cemented his rise, and he is now set to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship on the first RAW of 2026. Breakker’s Vision stable has been feuding with Reigns since the RAW after WrestleMania, with Breakker himself attacking Reigns during that episode.

The two even clashed in a tag team match at SummerSlam. If Breakker captures the championship, Reigns returning to challenge him would be a guaranteed main event. Such a showdown would not only elevate Breakker but also re‑establish Reigns as the defining figure of WWE.