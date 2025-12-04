Corbin Bosch hailed South Africa's belief after they chased a massive 359 against India in the 2nd ODI. He admitted dew was a factor. Aiden Markram's century and other fifties trumped tons from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad for a series decider.

After his match-winning cameo for Proteas in the second ODI at Raipur against India, South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch admitted that dew played a factor in Proteas chasing down the massive target of 359 runs and said that there is belief in the team that they can chase anything.

Despite centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Virat Kohli, all it took was a 98-ball ton from Aiden Markram and half-centuries from Matthew Breetzke to help Proteas chase down the joint-highest target against India, setting up an exciting series decider on Saturday at Visakhapatnam.

During the second innings, a brilliant job at finding boundaries from Proteas, Brevis's quick sixes and expensive spells from Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna, with the latter giving away 82 runs in 8.2 overs at an economy rate of above 10 proved to be a difference. Also, the presence of dew made it difficult to grip the ball well and quickened an already fine outfield.

However, at one point, the road was not easy for the Proteas, with the score reading 332/6, and two of their players, Tony de Zorzi and Nandre Burger, retired hurt due to hamstring injuries. Despite all odds, Bosch (25*) continued his fightback with Keshav Maharaj (10*), delivering a match-winning cameo after his 67 failed to chase down 350 at Ranchi.

Bosch on the Tense Finish

Following the match in the post-match interview, Bosch said that his conversation with Keshav after Zorzi and Burger's injuries was to "run hard", stay "nice and calm". "I just said to Kesh, let us run hard. We still need less than a run-a-ball. I just told Kesh, let us stay nice and calm, run nice and hard, and we will be able to pick off the runs. There is always the belief in this team that we can chase anything. Tonight just shows that we can do incredible things when the game is set up perfectly. The guys in the top of the order set up this game beautifully for us to finish it off at the end."

'Dew Definitely Played a Factor'

Speaking about the playing conditions, Bosch, who gave away 79 runs in his eight overs, said, "Bowling on it was a little bit tricky. Obviously, not my best bowling performance, but the dew definitely played a factor. The ball started coming on quite nicely. It was quite sticky when the outfield was still nice and dry, but as soon as the ball got a bit wet, it got a little bit tougher. Obviously, it made it a little bit easier for us to score the runs. I had full belief that if needed, Nandre would come in. I just told Kesh, let's be nice and calm and take it one ball at a time, one run at a time, and we will get over the line."

On Batting at Number Eight

Speaking on batting at number eight, Bosch said, "It is so much easier batting at number 8 than opening, but I will take it. Whatever I can do to contribute to the team, I will happily do it."

India's Innings

Coming to the Raipur ODI, India was put to bat first by the Proteas, who had the hosts down at 62/2 after dismissals of Rohit Sharma (14) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (22). Virat (102 in 93 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Ruturaj (105 in 83 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes) put on a 195-run stand for the third wicket, putting India in command. Later, KL Rahul (66* in 43 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (24* in 27 balls, with two fours) finished off in style with a quickfire 69-run stand for the sixth wicket. Marco Jansen (2/63) was the top bowler for the Proteas.

South Africa's Chase

Proteas started off the chase with a flurry of boundaries, but they lost Quinton de Kock early. After that, skipper Temba Bavuma (46 in 48 balls, with three fours and a six) and Markram had a 101-run stand. Markram struck his fourth ODI ton and first as an opener, scoring 110 in 98 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes. Another partnership of 92 runs between Matthew Breetzke (68 in 64 balls, with five fours) and Dewald Brevis (54 in 34 balls, with a four and five sixes) changed the game in favour of Proteas. In the end, despite Nandre Burger and Tony de Zorzi's injuries making things easier for India, Keshav Maharaj (10*) and Corbin Bosch (25*) took SA to a memorable win with four wickets and four balls in hand. Arshdeep Singh (2/54) was the top bowler for India, while Harshit Rana's (1/70) figures changed for the worse after one poor over. Prasidh Krishna's poor show, conceding 82 in 8.2 overs, was a massive point of difference in SA's win. An exciting decider awaits on Saturday. (ANI)