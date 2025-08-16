Image Credit : Getty

During WWE’s Attitude Era, Stephanie McMahon became a central on-screen character, involved in several dramatic romances. Her chemistry with Triple H quickly left the TV screens and sparked a real relationship.

In 2002, McMahon appeared on The Howard Stern E! Show, where she was asked blunt questions. One particular moment stood out when Stern pressed about her romantic experiences with women. Stephanie clarified that she had never been in one, though she admitted a woman once hit on her. The candid revelation created headlines at the time.