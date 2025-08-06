Image Credit : Getty

Randy Orton had been riding a strong wave of momentum as a top-tier face since his return. WWE booked him in marquee matches including Backlash against John Cena, King of the Ring finals at Crown Jewel, and most recently, a big tag match at SummerSlam alongside Jelly Roll. Even in defeat, his fan support never faded.

But Brock Lesnar’s return might change all that. WWE could easily drop Orton out of the main event spotlight to make room for Lesnar. Orton may even get written off TV for a stretch, especially if creative has no major feud lined up.