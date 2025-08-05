Image Credit : Getty

John Cena could choose the path of retribution by attacking Brock Lesnar backstage. It wouldn’t necessarily tarnish his image, as Lesnar made the first move. This would be payback more than villainy.

With Cena scheduled to appear on SmackDown, and Lesnar potentially there too, a brutal backstage brawl could erupt. Cena might even land an Attitude Adjustment on top of a car as he’s done that before to Batista. No match, no rules but just one beatdown that leaves The Beast in shock.