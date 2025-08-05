3 Bold Ways John Cena Can Seek Revenge on Brock Lesnar After WWE SummerSlam Ambush
John Cena’s rivalry with Brock Lesnar has taken a sharp turn. What comes next is unexpected.
Cena Can Launch A Sneak Attack Backstage
John Cena could choose the path of retribution by attacking Brock Lesnar backstage. It wouldn’t necessarily tarnish his image, as Lesnar made the first move. This would be payback more than villainy.
With Cena scheduled to appear on SmackDown, and Lesnar potentially there too, a brutal backstage brawl could erupt. Cena might even land an Attitude Adjustment on top of a car as he’s done that before to Batista. No match, no rules but just one beatdown that leaves The Beast in shock.
Challenge Lesnar To A Double Retirement Match
A shocking but poetic route could be a double retirement match. Cena could challenge Brock Lesnar to a high-stakes clash, where the loser walks away from WWE for good.
This match would be perfect for December, possibly Cena’s last stand. Imagine the stakes of Cena putting his legacy on the line, not just to prove a point, but to end Lesnar’s reign of terror. A win here would give him closure, and perhaps peace, in one final battle between two titans.
Call In The Rock For Backup
If Cena doesn’t want to face Lesnar alone, he has a powerful ally: The Rock. As WWE’s "corporate man," Cena could call on The Final Boss to even the odds.
History plays a huge part here. Brock Lesnar and The Rock have unfinished business going back to SummerSlam 2002, when Lesnar defeated The Brahma Bull for the Undisputed Title.
That match ended their rivalry before it really began. Now, if The Rock returns and brawls with Lesnar, possibly at WrestleMania 41, John Cena could be the key in making it all happen.