5 Punishments WWE Might Hand Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed After Clash In Paris Chaos
Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed crossed the line again. Here are possible punishments Adam Pearce could deliver.
Reed and Breakker suspended without pay
At Clash in Paris, Adam Pearce warned both men he could suspend them without pay. Though he chose restraint that night, RAW showed they hadn’t learned their lesson. With another brutal assault fresh on his mind, Pearce may finally decide enough is enough and issue a suspension without pay.
Splitting The Vision across brands
Perhaps the most drastic punishment would be splitting The Vision itself. Pearce has grown increasingly frustrated with their constant chaos, from hospitalizing Roman Reigns to targeting Jey Uso. A brand switch for either Reed or Breakker could be his way of breaking their dominance while restoring order on RAW.
Ban from accompanying Seth Rollins in 2025
The duo were barred from Seth Rollins’ corner at Clash in Paris. Despite that, Rollins still walked out champion, thanks to Becky Lynch. If Pearce looks to weaken The Vision’s stranglehold on RAW, banning Breakker and Reed from ringside for the rest of 2025 could be his next move.
Block from challenging for the Tag Team Championship
Despite wreaking havoc on RAW, Reed and Breakker haven’t pursued the World Tag Team titles. The belts currently sit with The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Pearce could take preventative measures and forbid the duo from ever challenging, even if they decide to go after the gold.
No singles championship opportunities
Another possible punishment could be removing them from the singles title picture altogether. Breakker is a former Intercontinental Champion, while Reed previously held the NXT North American Championship. Neither man seems likely to challenge Seth Rollins, but banning them from future singles opportunities would still be a strong statement.