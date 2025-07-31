Image Credit : Getty

The current NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page, has been on the edge of a call-up for months now. The Canadian star has brought charisma and quality to the black-and-gold brand, and SummerSlam 2025 might be the platform where WWE finally pulls the trigger on his promotion.

Page could make a shocking appearance during the high-voltage tag team match featuring Roman Reigns and Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. If WWE wants to make a statement, this is the moment.

A debuting Page joining Breakker and Reed mid-match would be a thunderous move. Not only would it help them neutralize Reigns and Jey, but it could also serve as the official announcement of Page joining this dangerous faction aimed at dismantling The Bloodline's influence on WWE.