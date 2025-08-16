Image Credit : Getty

Apollo Crews entered WWE’s main roster in 2016 with remarkable athleticism and limitless potential. His ability inside the ring earned him reigns as both the United States and Intercontinental Champion, with his 2020–21 heel run as “Nigerian Royalty” marking the peak of his career.

Despite this, Crews became a victim of WWE’s start-stop pushes. While his performances impressed fans, he rarely moved past the mid-card. After a period in NXT, he returned to Raw in a recent draft, but his TV appearances have been scarce.

Injury has also played a role — a torn pectoral muscle required surgery, halting any immediate plans. Still under contract, Crews competes in live events when healthy, leaving fans to wonder if he’ll find consistent momentum or remain a mid-card fixture.