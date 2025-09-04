3 Huge WWE Signings Set To Shake Up Wrestlepalooza Under Triple H’s Creative
Reports suggest multiple stars may join WWE before Wrestlepalooza. Here are the names creating major buzz.
AJ Lee Expected to Reunite with CM Punk in Mixed Tag Match
Speculation is growing around the possible WWE comeback of AJ Lee. With CM Punk already confirmed for the upcoming SmackDown in Chicago, many believe the stage is being set for her return. Reports suggest Lee could step back into the ring at Wrestlepalooza, teaming with her husband Punk in a mixed tag match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.
The potential match would be a major draw for the event, but sources indicate that this may not be a one-off. Triple H’s creative direction reportedly has long-term plans in mind for the former Divas Champion.
The Righteous Reportedly Close to Signing with WWE
Vincent and Dutch, known collectively as The Righteous, appear to be inching closer to WWE. The duo, former AEW and Ring of Honor stars, have built a strong reputation across the independent circuit since leaving Tony Khan’s company.
Their past success includes a reign as ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions alongside Bateman. Reports now indicate that they could be on their way to WWE, where they may debut under Triple H’s leadership sooner rather than later.
Paige’s Possible WWE Return Still in Discussion
The WWE Universe has been buzzing about Paige, who last competed under the name Saraya in AEW before departing in March 2025. With surprises becoming a hallmark of Triple H’s creative run, many fans believe her return to WWE is more than just wishful thinking.
If the two-time Divas Champion does step back into the fold, it would be a huge moment for the women’s division. However, there is still no confirmation from either side, leaving her comeback as pure speculation for now.