Image Credit : Getty

Speculation is growing around the possible WWE comeback of AJ Lee. With CM Punk already confirmed for the upcoming SmackDown in Chicago, many believe the stage is being set for her return. Reports suggest Lee could step back into the ring at Wrestlepalooza, teaming with her husband Punk in a mixed tag match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

The potential match would be a major draw for the event, but sources indicate that this may not be a one-off. Triple H’s creative direction reportedly has long-term plans in mind for the former Divas Champion.