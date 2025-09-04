Image Credit : Getty

Among AJ Lee’s most memorable storylines came alongside Daniel Bryan. Their on-screen relationship began in 2011, and it soon expanded into rivalries with CM Punk and Kane. The angle peaked during the 1000th episode of Monday Night RAW, where Bryan and Lee were set to marry.

However, the wedding segment collapsed in dramatic fashion. Their on-screen romance ended when Bryan blamed Lee for his World Heavyweight Championship loss at WrestleMania 28.