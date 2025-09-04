3 WWE Superstars AJ Lee Was Romantically Involved With During Storylines Ft. John Cena
AJ Lee was part of several romance angles in WWE. Here are three on-screen relationships explained.
Daniel Bryan and AJ Lee’s televised wedding angle
Among AJ Lee’s most memorable storylines came alongside Daniel Bryan. Their on-screen relationship began in 2011, and it soon expanded into rivalries with CM Punk and Kane. The angle peaked during the 1000th episode of Monday Night RAW, where Bryan and Lee were set to marry.
However, the wedding segment collapsed in dramatic fashion. Their on-screen romance ended when Bryan blamed Lee for his World Heavyweight Championship loss at WrestleMania 28.
John Cena’s short-lived romance storyline with AJ Lee
In 2012, AJ Lee’s popularity on WWE television reached new heights as she even became the general manager of RAW. During this time, she was involved in a storyline where she was rumored to be secretly seeing John Cena. The angle was confirmed on-screen when the two shared kisses in front of the audience.
While fans speculated about a real-life romance, there was never any evidence. Cena’s real-life relationship with Nikki Bella began that same year, confirming the story was purely for television.
Dolph Ziggler’s partnership and betrayal with AJ Lee
The storyline between AJ Lee and John Cena eventually shifted toward Dolph Ziggler. At TLC 2012, Lee betrayed Cena and aligned with Ziggler, beginning one of her most notable arcs. For nearly a year, she managed Ziggler and Big E, standing by The Showoff during his matches.
Their on-screen relationship later collapsed, turning into a heated rivalry. The feud marked the conclusion of Lee’s partnership with Ziggler and remains one of her most impactful WWE storylines.