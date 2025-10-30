Image Credit : Getty

Cody Rhodes is preparing for another showdown with Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night’s Main Event, with most expecting The American Nightmare to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. If Rhodes does walk out still champion, the celebration could be short‑lived.

Randy Orton might emerge to congratulate his former protégé, only to betray him in shocking fashion. A heel turn at that moment would instantly ignite the long‑awaited rivalry between mentor and student, setting the stage for one of WWE’s most personal feuds.