Image Credit : Getty

The legendary Master of the 619 has been absent since April, missing marquee events from WrestleMania through SummerSlam. His setback came during a SmackDown tag team match, where he suffered a torn groin and a ruptured eardrum.

Months have passed, and Mysterio’s recovery appears to be progressing. A comeback before the close of 2025 seems likely, and WWE could reignite his long-running feud with Dominik Mysterio. This time, the rivalry may center around the Intercontinental Championship, adding another chapter to their already emotional family storyline.