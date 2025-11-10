Image Credit : Getty

One shocking conclusion to RAW could be Brock Lesnar making his comeback. The Beast has not appeared since Wrestlepalooza, where he dominated John Cena. Rumors suggest Lesnar may strike a deal with Paul Heyman to become the new leader of The Vision. With Seth Rollins gone from the faction, Heyman could turn to his former ally to guide the group into Survivor Series: WarGames.

If CM Punk finds himself battling Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the main event, Lesnar’s sudden return to attack Punk would ignite the storyline. His announcement of joining WarGames would instantly raise the stakes.