3 WWE RAW Endings That Could Shape Survivor Series: WarGames With Major Superstar Returns
WWE RAW could set the stage for Survivor Series: WarGames. Here are three dramatic endings fans might see.
Brock Lesnar Returns To Lead The Vision
One shocking conclusion to RAW could be Brock Lesnar making his comeback. The Beast has not appeared since Wrestlepalooza, where he dominated John Cena. Rumors suggest Lesnar may strike a deal with Paul Heyman to become the new leader of The Vision. With Seth Rollins gone from the faction, Heyman could turn to his former ally to guide the group into Survivor Series: WarGames.
If CM Punk finds himself battling Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the main event, Lesnar’s sudden return to attack Punk would ignite the storyline. His announcement of joining WarGames would instantly raise the stakes.
Roman Reigns Joins CM Punk Against The Vision
Another potential ending could see Roman Reigns reappear on RAW. The Tribal Chief has been absent since his Wrestlepalooza loss to Bronson Reed, but Survivor Series is too big an event without him. Reigns could step back into the spotlight by siding with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes against The Vision. Last year, Punk came to Reigns’ aid against Solo Sikoa’s group.
This time, Reigns could return the favor, aligning himself with Punk to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. His comeback would give the babyface faction a massive boost heading into WarGames.
John Cena Aligns With Punk And Rhodes
A third possible ending could feature John Cena joining forces with CM Punk. Cena is expected to compete in Survivor Series: WarGames, with only two matches left before retirement. Having turned face, he would naturally side with Punk and Cody Rhodes against Paul Heyman’s faction.
Scheduled to appear in Boston tonight, Cena’s presence may go beyond addressing fans. Instead, he could step into the ring to declare war on The Vision alongside Punk. Seeing two legends unite would be a fitting way to close RAW and set the tone for Survivor Series.