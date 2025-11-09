4 Outcomes For Drew McIntyre’s WWE Suspension And His Road To Survivor Series 2025
Drew McIntyre’s WWE suspension has shaken SmackDown. Four different scenarios could unfold, each changing his future.
McIntyre Could Lose His Push Altogether
One outcome of Drew McIntyre’s suspension is that his push may completely stall. Heading into the SNME show, he had strong momentum but failed to capture the world title. That loss triggered a downward spiral, and the suspension only adds to the perception that WWE might not plan to elevate him further. Repeated setbacks could leave him stuck in mid‑card territory, with little chance of regaining his former stature.
A Title Win At Survivor Series: WarGames 2025
Another possibility is that WWE uses the suspension angle to build anticipation for a major comeback. The Scottish Warrior could return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 and challenge Cody Rhodes in a rematch. If McIntyre dethrones The American Nightmare, he would become WWE Champion once again. This scenario would allow the company to turn his suspension into a storyline twist, creating buzz and delivering a shocking payoff.
Used To Put Over Other Talents
McIntyre’s suspension could also lead to him being booked primarily to elevate other wrestlers. Upon his return, Nick Aldis might keep him away from the main event picture and place him in smaller feuds. This would allow younger or less established stars to gain credibility by defeating him. Later, McIntyre could highlight the unfair authority decisions behind his diminished role, adding another layer to his character.
A Babyface Turn Could Be Incoming
Frustration on SmackDown might eventually push McIntyre back into a heroic role. He has previously thrived as a babyface, winning over fans with his resilience and charisma. After being suspended by Nick Aldis, Drew could acknowledge his mistakes and embrace a more positive persona. While this scenario seems less likely compared to others, it remains a potential path that could restore his popularity and give him a fresh direction.