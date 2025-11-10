3 Moves CM Punk Could Make On WWE RAW To Shake Up His Feud With Logan Paul
CM Punk faces Logan Paul and The Vision on WWE RAW. His next step could change everything.
Join Forces With The Usos For Survivor Series: WarGames
With Survivor Series: WarGames just two weeks away, RAW could set the stage for the men’s match this week. CM Punk might call on Jimmy and Jey Uso to stand beside him against Logan Paul, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker. Rumors suggest Brock Lesnar and Austin Theory could return to bolster The Vision, with Lesnar possibly leading the faction. On the other side, Punk could be joined by Roman Reigns and LA Knight, creating a blockbuster showdown. How this unfolds will determine the momentum heading into WarGames.
Attack Logan Paul After Last Week’s Brass-Knuckle Assault
Logan Paul blindsided Punk last week with a brass-knuckle punch, shocking even Paul Heyman. The Maverick’s sly grin with the Oracle hinted at his deeper ties to The Vision. Punk could retaliate backstage or confront the entire faction alone, forcing RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to book a main event clash between Punk and Paul. This direct confrontation would escalate their rivalry and give fans the heated showdown they’ve been waiting for.
Team With The Usos In A RAW Main Event Tag Battle
Another direction could see Punk teaming with The Usos in a three-man tag match against Logan Paul and The Brons. The night could begin with Punk calling out The Vision, only for Heyman’s men to try and overwhelm him. The Usos could then step in, leading Pearce to announce the tag match as the main event. A disqualification finish is possible, with Paul once again using brass knuckles to target Punk. The night might close with Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar making a surprise appearance, intensifying the chaos and leaving fans buzzing.