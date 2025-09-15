3 WWE Names Linked Romantically With Raquel Rodriguez Both On-Screen And In Real Life
From teased storylines to real-life relationships, here are three WWE names connected to Raquel Rodriguez.
On-Screen Sparks With JD McDonagh
As a key member of The Judgment Day, Raquel Rodriguez has been featured prominently since Liv Morgan’s injury. Recently, WWE has hinted at a possible romantic angle between her and stablemate JD McDonagh.
Fans have noticed subtle cues, including McDonagh wearing a Raquel t-shirt during RAW, fuelling speculation. While the creative direction remains unclear, the teases have kept the audience talking.
Carlito’s Unsuccessful Pursuit
Before his WWE exit, Carlito was linked to Raquel Rodriguez in a short-lived television storyline. The veteran appeared to be trying to win over Big Mami Cool, but the angle never developed further. Despite fan curiosity, the connection stayed strictly on-screen, with no indication of interest from the former NXT Women’s Champion.
Real-Life Relationship With Braun Strowman
Raquel Rodriguez and Braun Strowman were in a real-life relationship that lasted for a significant period. The pair often shared moments together on social media, much to the delight of fans. Their split in 2023 marked the end of the public romance. Strowman has since left WWE, while Rodriguez continues to thrive in The Judgment Day alongside Roxanne Perez.