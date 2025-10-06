Image Credit : Getty

Marc Mero entered Sable’s life nearly two years after the tragic loss of her first husband. A retired wrestler and former amateur boxer, Mero married Sable in 1994. Their relationship coincided with her WWE debut, where she quickly rose to fame.

The couple remained together for a decade before separating in 2004. Their divorce marked the end of a long personal and professional chapter, as both had been prominent figures in WWE during the late '90s and early 2000s.