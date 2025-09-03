3 Wrestlers AJ Lee Has Been Romantically Involved With Outside WWE Storyline Drama
AJ Lee’s life beyond WWE included relationships with well-known wrestlers. Here’s a look at three names.
Jay Lethal and AJ Lee’s early connection
Before stepping into WWE, AJ Lee trained under Jay Lethal. Known as “Black Machismo,” Lethal was already earning recognition as one of the finest performers on the independent circuit.
Their bond reportedly turned romantic in 2007, with photos from that period pointing to their closeness. The two even paired as a tag team while working on the indie scene. However, their relationship eventually ended, and both moved forward in their careers.
Trent Beretta’s brief relationship with AJ Lee
When AJ signed with WWE, she spent two years in developmental before reaching the main roster. During this phase, she began dating a wrestler she later referred to as “Greg” in her autobiography Crazy Is My Superpower.
Many believe “Greg” was Trent Beretta, whose real name is Gregory Marasciulo. Lee described him as her first serious adult relationship. However, with her focus shifting strongly toward her wrestling career, things grew complicated, and the two ultimately separated.
AJ Lee’s marriage with CM Punk
AJ Lee and CM Punk first crossed paths in WWE, even sharing an on-screen love angle. But their relationship went beyond television. In 2013, the two began dating seriously, and a year later, they tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony.
Today, AJ and Punk remain together, with fans frequently speculating about AJ’s possible WWE comeback alongside her husband.