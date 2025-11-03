5 WWE Superstars Who Could Win The Last Time Is Now Tournament To Face John Cena
WWE’s Last Time Is Now Tournament will decide John Cena’s final opponent, and five names stand out.
Jey Uso could finally settle unfinished business with Cena
Earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, Jey Uso shocked the world by eliminating John Cena in the final moments to secure the biggest victory of his career. That moment left Cena stunned and created a storyline that has yet to be resolved.
Since then, the two have not crossed paths inside a WWE ring. With the 16‑man tournament now underway, Jey has the chance to turn that one‑off encounter into a full‑blown rivalry. If he wins, the Yeet Master could step into the spotlight against Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event, giving fans a long‑awaited showdown.
Dominik Mysterio wants to close Cena’s career
Dominik Mysterio has quickly become one of WWE’s most talked‑about heels, and his name has been strongly linked to Cena’s farewell match. After capturing the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, Dom has continued to build momentum as part of Judgment Day.
Recently, he even issued a direct challenge to Cena, saying he would “love to put one of the final nails in the coffin” of the 17‑time champion’s career. At just 28 years old, Dominik represents the new generation WWE may want Cena to elevate on his way out. If he wins the tournament, the stage could be set for a passing‑of‑the‑torch moment.
Gunther’s return could lead to a dream clash
Gunther has long been rumored as Cena’s final opponent, and the timing may finally be right. The Ring General has been absent since SummerSlam, where he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk. Written off television due to a nose injury that required surgery, he has been recovering ever since.
Now, signs point to his return on RAW, and the tournament provides the perfect platform. If cleared, Gunther could storm through the bracket and set up a colossal showdown with Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event. For many fans, this is the dream match they’ve been waiting for.
Bron Breakker is ready for the biggest stage
If WWE wants Cena’s last match to elevate a rising star, Bron Breakker is the obvious choice. In just over a year and a half on the main roster, Breakker has established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the company.
He has already set his sights on the World Heavyweight Championship, but facing Cena would be the ultimate test. The two have never shared the ring, making the potential clash even more intriguing. A victory over Cena would instantly cement Breakker as a top star for years to come.
Joe Hendry could shock the world
John Cena has said his final opponent could even come from outside WWE, and Joe Hendry fits that description perfectly. Currently under contract with TNA Wrestling, Hendry has appeared in WWE through the ongoing crossover deal between the two promotions.
With his TNA contract set to expire at the end of 2025, rumors suggest he may be WWE‑bound. If he enters the tournament, Hendry could become the ultimate surprise finalist. A Cena vs Hendry match at Saturday Night’s Main Event would be a first‑time encounter and a fittingly unique way to close out Cena’s legendary career.