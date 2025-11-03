Image Credit : Getty

Earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, Jey Uso shocked the world by eliminating John Cena in the final moments to secure the biggest victory of his career. That moment left Cena stunned and created a storyline that has yet to be resolved.

Since then, the two have not crossed paths inside a WWE ring. With the 16‑man tournament now underway, Jey has the chance to turn that one‑off encounter into a full‑blown rivalry. If he wins, the Yeet Master could step into the spotlight against Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event, giving fans a long‑awaited showdown.