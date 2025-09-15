3 Ways AJ Lee And CM Punk Could Make A Huge Statement On WWE RAW Tonight
From verbal takedowns to high-stakes stipulations, AJ Lee and CM Punk could shake up RAW.
Delivering a Verbal Counterattack to Rollins and Lynch
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have made a habit of dominating the microphone, often mixing boasts with pointed remarks. Tonight, CM Punk and AJ Lee could seize the chance to fire back, dismantling the champions’ claims and making it clear they won’t be talked down to. A sharp, confident rebuttal could set the tone for their Wrestlepalooza clash.
Letting Tensions Boil Over Into Physicality
The ongoing feud between these two pairs has been rich in storytelling, but RAW could see words give way to action. Whether provoked by a cheap shot from Lynch and Rollins or deciding to strike first, Punk and AJ might escalate the confrontation. A physical altercation would raise anticipation for their upcoming match and leave fans wondering who will stand tall when it matters most.
Pushing for a Match-Changing Stipulation at Wrestlepalooza
Speculation has swirled about a “Winners Take All” stipulation for their mixed tag team bout, though that outcome seems unlikely. Instead, Punk and AJ could propose a different high-stakes condition: victory would earn them individual title shots against Rollins and Lynch, while defeat would bar them from challenging for those belts again. Such a stipulation would add genuine stakes without feeling forced, giving the Wrestlepalooza showdown an extra layer of intrigue.