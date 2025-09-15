Image Credit : Getty

The long-discussed clash between The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief nearly happened at WrestleMania XL before Cody Rhodes’ rise shifted plans. While fans celebrated Rhodes’ championship triumph, the anticipated Reigns–Rock battle never materialised.

Reports now suggest Saudi Arabian authorities are keen on The Rock competing at WrestleMania 43, potentially against Reigns or Rhodes, making the long-delayed family face-off a real possibility.