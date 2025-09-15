4 Massive WrestleMania 43 Matches WWE Could Deliver To Create An Unforgettable Showcase
From long-awaited dream bouts to shocking comebacks, here are four early match predictions for WrestleMania 43.
Samoan Showdown: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns
The long-discussed clash between The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief nearly happened at WrestleMania XL before Cody Rhodes’ rise shifted plans. While fans celebrated Rhodes’ championship triumph, the anticipated Reigns–Rock battle never materialised.
Reports now suggest Saudi Arabian authorities are keen on The Rock competing at WrestleMania 43, potentially against Reigns or Rhodes, making the long-delayed family face-off a real possibility.
Main Event Collision: CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes
Two of WWE’s most popular babyfaces, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, have so far maintained mutual respect while pursuing separate rivalries. Both remain fixtures in the main-event scene, and their combined star power would make for a blockbuster attraction. WrestleMania 43 could be the stage where their paths finally cross in a high-profile showdown.
The Phenom’s Return: The Undertaker vs. Gunther
Speculation around Saudi Arabia’s influence on WrestleMania 43 includes a push for legendary names, with The Undertaker reportedly among them. The Hall of Famer has openly praised former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and expressed interest in facing him. A lucrative offer could tempt The Deadman into one final match, setting up a rare and potentially historic encounter.
Anti-Hero Dream Match: CM Punk vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin
Rumors also point to Saudi officials wanting Stone Cold Steve Austin to wrestle at the first overseas WrestleMania in 2027. If that plan accelerates, CM Punk would be a fitting opponent. Both men embody rebellious, anti-establishment personas, and a match between them would be a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle for fans.